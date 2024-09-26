Looking for a wedding venue that’s got it all? A new study from social casino site Hello Millions reveals the best of the best in the U.S., all according to cold, hard data.

After combing through nearly 12,000 venues on TheKnot.com, they narrowed it down to the crème de la crème based on data including guest capacity, price range, service options, number of amenities, number of settings, number of ceremonies offered, average rating and number of reviews. Venues were then given a score out of 100, and the result is a venue wish list for a dream wedding.

Coming in at number one is Clarks Landing Yacht Club in Point Pleasant, NJ. With a nearly flawless 4.98 rating, room for 275 guests and a wallet-friendly price tag, it scored a solid 82.32 out of 100. Not only is it a Jersey favorite, but it’s officially the best wedding venue in the entire country.

In second place is The Villa in East Bridgewater, MA, where lovebirds can choose from seven different ceremony settings. Boasting nine amenities and a 4.97 rating from 474 glowing reviews, it’s an affordable gem that brides and grooms are flocking to.

At number three is Herrington on the Bay in North Beach, MD, with beachside vibes and a guest capacity of more than 300 people. It’s also got a solid 96 percent five-star review rate, making it a dreamy destination for any couple.

Rounding out the top five are Weddings by Due Amici in Cinnaminson, NJ, and Stroudsmoor Country Inn in Philly, PA—both offering epic amenities and killer ratings.

Rounding out the top ten are Prevailing Winds Lodge in Wisconsin, Pine Peaks Event Center in Minnesota, Cellar 222 in Missouri, The Bradford Estate in New Jersey and RiverCrest Weddings in Pennsylvania.

Whether you're dreaming of a seaside soiree or a rustic barn bash, these venues are guaranteed to bring the wedding day magic.

The 10 best wedding venues in the U.S., according to data