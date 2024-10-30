When we go away for a winter vacation, we always hope it will be scenic: either in a cabin in the woods with snowflakes drifting past the window while we sip at schnapps-laden cocoa or alternatively on a palm tree-laden beach as we walk on powder-white sand. Ahhhh. Well, let’s be realistic. Those dream destinations might be expensive, and maybe we should instead focus on cost and convenience. Thanks to a study by WalletHub that focused on those two goals rather than scenic beauty, we have a list of the best winter destinations, depending on whether you prefer warm or cold weather. The financial company looked at 70 of our largest metro areas and compared them across 37 metrics, such as their reasonable cost, the ease of getting there, what kinds of activities you can do, how safe they are, and what their weather typically looks like in winter.

In first place for cold weather destinations is a triad of cities: Atlanta, Sandy Springs and Alpharetta, Georgia. There are a lot of restaurants and shopping centers, food festivals and spas—and it doesn’t tend to get as cold. To help you get there, there are reasonable flight costs associated with flying there. In second place is New York City (with Newark and Jersey City), with even cheaper flights and, of course, tons of activities to fill your days. In third place is Washington, D.C., Arlington and Alexandria, where attractions will be quieter, restaurants will be easier to book, and the pretty city will be covered in white.

On to the warm weather destinations: the winners are Las Vegas, Henderson, and Paradise, where accommodations in a three-star hotel can be as low as $35...and of course, there are all the bright lights, attractions, and dining scenes of a very busy city. In second place is San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad, where the report mentions the third most pleasant weather conditions in the nation, plus beach access, amusement parks, affordable dining and shopping. Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington come in third place with mood-boosting activities, warm breezes and lots of attractions.

Here are the top 10 lists for the best winter destinations, separated out by cold and warm weather.

Best cold weather destinations:

1. Atlanta, Sandy Springs and Alpharetta

2. New York City, Newark and Jersey City

3. Washington, D.C., Arlington and Alexandria

4. Chicago, Naperville and Elgin

5. Cincinnati

6. St. Louis

7. Denver, Aurora and Lakewood

8. Philadelphia, Camden and Wilmington

9. Boston, Cambridge and Newton

10. Kansas City

Best warm weather destinations:

1. Las Vegas, Henderson and Paradise

2. San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad

3. Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington

4. Austin, Round Rock and Georgetown

5. Phoenix, Mesa and Chandler

6. Houston, The Woodlands and Sugar Land

7. San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley

8. Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater

9. Charleston

10. Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach