These are the five movies to catch this weekend—including Black Panther

Yes, we know, all you really care to watch this weekend is Black Panther—and you should! "Rich with real-world subtext," according to our very own film critic Joshua Rothkopf, the Marvel blockbuster was worth the wait: It is a phenomenal production.

It is our duty, however, to urge you to expand your horizons and consider catching other great films this weekend as well. From Paul Thomas Anderson's Oscar contender to a newly released Russian drama, here are the five flicks worth heading to the theater for in the upcoming days:

We never knew a Marvel blockbuster could be so rich with real-world subtext. Creed director Ryan Coogler seems to have been inspired both by comic books and the revolutionary political party. Read our full review

This wintry Russian drama centers on an estranged couple brought together when their child vanishes. Director Andrey Zvyagintsev (Leviathan) has peppery things to say about Russian society. Read our full review

James Corden voices Beatrix Potter’s sly bunny in this updated animated take that also has room for the talents of Margot Robbie and Sia. There’s no “Carpool Karaoke,” but you’ll survive. Read our full review

This taciturn Chilean character piece is a devastating story of prejudice that’s powered by the nuances of its lead actor: Daniela Vega, the country’s first transgender film star. Read our full review

Deceptively hidden under layers of gorgeous surfaces, Paul Thomas Anderson’s borderline-sick romance waltzes toward a riveting tale of obsession. Read our full review