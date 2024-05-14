United States
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Veronika
Photograph: Adrian Gaut

These are the most beautiful restaurants in America

Discover the most stunning spots to dine in every state

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
Advertising

What makes a memorable meal? Most dining experiences revolve around the food, which can be as visually striking as it is delicious. Excellent service takes things to another level. Throw in a gorgeous setting and stunning design and you’ve got a truly unforgettable meal. So where can you find these must-see restaurants? In honor of People’s 50th anniversary and the 2024 Beautiful Issue, the experts at OpenTable have revealed the most beautiful restaurants in every state.

The most beautiful restaurants range from mountain-top chalets to beachside bungalows and tropical hideaways to glamorous Art Deco mansions. These restaurants have put as much care into the design as the food, making the entire experience a feast for the senses.

Imagine a farm-to-table restaurant in a Gothic Revival church: Preacher’s Son in Bentonville, Arkansas, stuns with stained glass windows and a bell tower art installation. The Michelin-starred Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil in Rutherford, California, offers sweeping views of lush vineyards. Allred’s, a rustic, mountain-top restaurant in Telluride, Colorado, accessible by gondola, reflects the natural beauty of its surroundings from on high. Lost Palm in Lexington, Kentucky, transports diners to 1960s Florida with tropical pink and green decor. Chemin à la Mer in New Orleans offers incredible views of the Mighty Mississippi. Rat’s Restaurant in Hamilton, New Jersey, is a romantic cafe inspired by Wind in the Willows.

The list goes on. Find out more about each of these 50 beautiful restaurants here, and be sure to update your restaurant bucket list.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.