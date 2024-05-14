These are the most beautiful restaurants in America

What makes a memorable meal? Most dining experiences revolve around the food, which can be as visually striking as it is delicious. Excellent service takes things to another level. Throw in a gorgeous setting and stunning design and you’ve got a truly unforgettable meal. So where can you find these must-see restaurants? In honor of People’s 50th anniversary and the 2024 Beautiful Issue, the experts at OpenTable have revealed the most beautiful restaurants in every state.

The most beautiful restaurants range from mountain-top chalets to beachside bungalows and tropical hideaways to glamorous Art Deco mansions. These restaurants have put as much care into the design as the food, making the entire experience a feast for the senses.

Imagine a farm-to-table restaurant in a Gothic Revival church: Preacher’s Son in Bentonville, Arkansas, stuns with stained glass windows and a bell tower art installation. The Michelin-starred Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil in Rutherford, California, offers sweeping views of lush vineyards. Allred’s, a rustic, mountain-top restaurant in Telluride, Colorado, accessible by gondola, reflects the natural beauty of its surroundings from on high. Lost Palm in Lexington, Kentucky, transports diners to 1960s Florida with tropical pink and green decor. Chemin à la Mer in New Orleans offers incredible views of the Mighty Mississippi. Rat’s Restaurant in Hamilton, New Jersey, is a romantic cafe inspired by Wind in the Willows.

The list goes on. Find out more about each of these 50 beautiful restaurants here, and be sure to update your restaurant bucket list.