These are the most dog-friendly camping spots in the U.S.

Outdoor enthusiasts around the country seemed to be pleased that camping is going to the dogs. According to The Dyrt’s annual camping report, more than half of campers bring their furry friends along to enjoy the great outdoors. Fortunately, campgrounds are stepping up their canine game, not only welcoming dogs but catering to them. For campers with canine companions, The Dyrt has revealed its Top 9 for K-9s: The Most Dog-Friendly Campgrounds in The U.S.

Nearly half of campers list RVing as their primary style of camping. For dog-lovers, RVing is the perfect way to bring along your best friend and some of the comforts of home. It’s no wonder then that five of the top nine campgrounds are primarily designed for RVers. But even traditional campgrounds are getting into the business of pooch pampering, and The Dyrt’s users reveal the camping spots that are the most dog-welcoming.

Coming in at number one is 4 Paws Kingdom Campground & Dog Retreat in Rutherfordton, North Carolina. The campground is set on nine acres, and some of the individual campsites even have fenced-in yards. Kids under 18 are not allowed, so doggie parents can fully relax.

At number two is Wagonhammer RV Park & Campground. This spot in North Fork, Idaho, is an off-leash paradise with a pond and a river for swimming that dogs really love. At number three is Lake George RV Park in Lake George, New York. This outdoor getaway includes Charlie’s Bark Park, a two-acre off-leash area and pavilion with large and small dog areas, an indoor dog wash station, pet treat vending area, dog spray fountain, agility events, shaded walking trails and a large synthetic turf play area.

There are dog-friendly campgrounds all across the U.S., so you’ll never have to leave Fido at home again while you enjoy camping.

The most dog-friendly campsites in the U.S.:

1. 4 Paws Kingdom Campground & Dog Retreat — North Carolina

2. Wagonhammer RV Park & Campground — Idaho

3. Lake George RV Park — New York

4. Alum Creek State Park — Ohio

5. Tahoe Valley Campground — California

6. Campground at James Island County Park — South Carolina

7. Chatfield State Park — Colorado

8. First Landing State Park — Virginia

9. Santa Fe Skies RV Park — New Mexico