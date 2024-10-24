These are the most haunted hotels in the U.S., according to people who've actually seen ghosts

Spooky season is here, and seeking out haunted destinations to explore is top of the list for many paranormally-inclined travelers. Towns like Salem, Savannah, New Orleans and Eureka Springs embrace their haunted histories, pulling out all the stops for Halloween. If you’re looking to take things a spine-chilling step further when visiting a terrifying town for the holiday, Hotels.com has gathered user review data to identify the most haunted hotels around the country.

“I have no idea why someone would want to stay in a haunted hotel, but if sharing space with the supernatural is on someone’s must-haves along with nice linens and room service, Hotels.com is here to help,” says Melanie Fish, Head of Global PR at Hotels.com.

At number one is the Bourbon Orleans Hotel in New Orleans. The Victorian hotel is said to have ghosts, but reassuring guest reviews confirm they are friendly. Says one guest review, “Book 305 and maybe you will see the little girl my husband woke up to see. [He] woke up to getting poked on his feet and saw a little girl standing by the bed.”

Another New Orleans hotel, Hotel Provincial, comes in at number two. The hotel’s building number five was once a military hospital, and is said to be haunted by Confederate soldiers. These ghosts are not so friendly though, as one guest reports “something pushed my 15-year-old daughter out of bed during the night.”

At number three is The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles. This hotel attracts famous phantoms, as it is said that the ghost of Marilyn Monroe appears in one room’s mirror.

Hotels.com has identified 13 haunted hotels based on real guest reviews, so if you dare to check in to a haunted property, here’s where to book:

13 most haunted hotels in the U.S.