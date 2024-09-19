With Halloween just around the corner, candy cravings are in full swing. To uncover which treats Americans are after this spooky season, online taffy retailer Taffy Shop conducted a study analyzing online search trends, revealing the most popular candies in each state.

While classics like Snickers and Reese’s Cups remain strong favorites, there’s a growing shift toward chewy, fruity and sour candies across many states. For example, Californians love Sour Patch Kids, with 82,000 searches showing their preference for that sweet-sour hit. In Florida, Reese’s Cups dominated with 95,000 searches, while Texans couldn’t get enough Skittles, racking up 78,500 searches. In New York, M&Ms topped the list with 89,000 searches, and Illinois residents leaned towards Kit Kat bars with 65,000 searches.

On a broader level, chocolate bars still hold strong in the Midwest and South, with Snickers, Kit Kat and Reese’s Cups reigning supreme. However, fruity and sour candies like Skittles, Starburst and Sour Patch Kids are becoming increasingly popular, especially in coastal and Western states. Sour Patch Kids and Airheads are winning over Halloween enthusiasts on the West Coast and parts of the South.

Surprisingly, in some smaller states, nostalgic favorites and gummies are standing out. Alaska’s top candy was Swedish Fish, while Maine opted for Starburst. Fruity candies are even overtaking chocolate in several regions, signaling a growing trend this year.

Whether you're team chocolate or team fruity, this Halloween offers plenty of sweet options to satisfy every craving, with something to satisfy every sweet tooth.

Photograph: Courtesy Taffy Shop

Most popular candy by state

Alabama: Snickers

Alaska: Swedish Fish

Arizona: Reese’s Cups

Arkansas: Twix

California: Sour Patch Kids

Colorado: Milky Way

Connecticut: Kit Kat

Delaware: Starburst

Florida: Reese’s Cups

Georgia: Skittles

Hawaii: M&Ms

Idaho: Candy Corn

Illinois: Kit Kat

Indiana: Snickers

Iowa: Reese’s Pieces

Kansas: Hershey’s Bar

Kentucky: Milky Way

Louisiana: Sour Patch Kids

Maine: Starburst

Maryland: Twizzlers

Massachusetts: M&Ms

Michigan: Reese’s Cups

Minnesota: Skittles

Mississippi: Butterfinger

Missouri: Twix

Montana: Candy Corn

Nebraska: Milky Way

Nevada: Sour Patch Kids

New Hampshire: Snickers

New Jersey: Reese’s Cups

New Mexico: Twix

New York: M&Ms

North Carolina: Skittles

North Dakota: Reese’s Pieces

Ohio: Reese’s Cups

Oklahoma: Snickers

Oregon: Sour Patch Kids

Pennsylvania: Hershey’s Bar

Rhode Island: Kit Kat

South Carolina: Twix

South Dakota: Candy Corn

Tennessee: M&Ms

Texas: Skittles

Utah: Reese’s Pieces

Vermont: Starburst

Virginia: Reese’s Cups

Washington: Sour Patch Kids

West Virginia: Butterfinger

Wisconsin: Kit Kat

Wyoming: Candy Corn