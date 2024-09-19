With Halloween just around the corner, candy cravings are in full swing. To uncover which treats Americans are after this spooky season, online taffy retailer Taffy Shop conducted a study analyzing online search trends, revealing the most popular candies in each state.
While classics like Snickers and Reese’s Cups remain strong favorites, there’s a growing shift toward chewy, fruity and sour candies across many states. For example, Californians love Sour Patch Kids, with 82,000 searches showing their preference for that sweet-sour hit. In Florida, Reese’s Cups dominated with 95,000 searches, while Texans couldn’t get enough Skittles, racking up 78,500 searches. In New York, M&Ms topped the list with 89,000 searches, and Illinois residents leaned towards Kit Kat bars with 65,000 searches.
On a broader level, chocolate bars still hold strong in the Midwest and South, with Snickers, Kit Kat and Reese’s Cups reigning supreme. However, fruity and sour candies like Skittles, Starburst and Sour Patch Kids are becoming increasingly popular, especially in coastal and Western states. Sour Patch Kids and Airheads are winning over Halloween enthusiasts on the West Coast and parts of the South.
Surprisingly, in some smaller states, nostalgic favorites and gummies are standing out. Alaska’s top candy was Swedish Fish, while Maine opted for Starburst. Fruity candies are even overtaking chocolate in several regions, signaling a growing trend this year.
Whether you're team chocolate or team fruity, this Halloween offers plenty of sweet options to satisfy every craving, with something to satisfy every sweet tooth.
Most popular candy by state
Alabama: Snickers
Alaska: Swedish Fish
Arizona: Reese’s Cups
Arkansas: Twix
California: Sour Patch Kids
Colorado: Milky Way
Connecticut: Kit Kat
Delaware: Starburst
Florida: Reese’s Cups
Georgia: Skittles
Hawaii: M&Ms
Idaho: Candy Corn
Illinois: Kit Kat
Indiana: Snickers
Iowa: Reese’s Pieces
Kansas: Hershey’s Bar
Kentucky: Milky Way
Louisiana: Sour Patch Kids
Maine: Starburst
Maryland: Twizzlers
Massachusetts: M&Ms
Michigan: Reese’s Cups
Minnesota: Skittles
Mississippi: Butterfinger
Missouri: Twix
Montana: Candy Corn
Nebraska: Milky Way
Nevada: Sour Patch Kids
New Hampshire: Snickers
New Jersey: Reese’s Cups
New Mexico: Twix
New York: M&Ms
North Carolina: Skittles
North Dakota: Reese’s Pieces
Ohio: Reese’s Cups
Oklahoma: Snickers
Oregon: Sour Patch Kids
Pennsylvania: Hershey’s Bar
Rhode Island: Kit Kat
South Carolina: Twix
South Dakota: Candy Corn
Tennessee: M&Ms
Texas: Skittles
Utah: Reese’s Pieces
Vermont: Starburst
Virginia: Reese’s Cups
Washington: Sour Patch Kids
West Virginia: Butterfinger
Wisconsin: Kit Kat
Wyoming: Candy Corn