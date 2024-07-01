These are the most wish-listed Airbnbs in each state for 2024

Fourth of July is just around the corner and summer travel is in full swing. It’s been a record-breaking year for travel so far, and Airbnb bookings are no exception. Many vacationers are turning to Airbnb to find unique properties that will take their vacations to the next level. While hotels offer a straightforward, comfortable place to stay, many Airbnbs promise a little something extra that captures the essence of a destination. With travelers heading around the country in droves, Airbnb has rounded up the most wish-listed properties in all 50 states.

Every state is unique, and these wish-listed properties highlight the diverse landscapes and regional styles found across the U.S. From a peaceful eco-retreat to an old missile silo to an over-the-top, fox-shaped treehouse that you have to see to believe, these spots are more than just a place to stay. They offer unforgettable experiences that add to the thrill of visiting a new place.

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb Main treehouse shaped like a fox

Heading to Zion National Park? This A-frame eco cabin in Hildale, Utah, is the state’s most wish-listed, with a private hot tub and views of the red rocks of the South Zion Mountains. New Mexico’s most wish-listed property is a Cold War Relic: an entire missile bunker with its underground control center converted into a private apartment. Vacationers in Missouri have wish-listed this underground earthen home in Springfield. In California, the Invisible House in Joshua Tree, whose mirrored exterior blends seamlessly with the landscape, is the number one wish-listed Airbnb. In Maine, a treehouse shaped like a fox, with fox-themed decor, tops the list.

Check out the most wish-listed Airbnbs in every state here and get inspired to update your U.S. travel bucket list.