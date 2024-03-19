United States
glamping
Photograph: Shutterstock/Moise Sebastian

These are the top glamping destinations in the U.S.

Stay outside in style at the 2024 Glampy Awards winners

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
If you like your great outdoors with a bit of luxury, The Dyrt has a list for you: the camping app for availability, photos and reviews has revealed its annual Glampy Awards for 2024. The awards spotlight the most unique and innovative glamping destinations around the country.

More and more people have taken an interest in exploring the great outdoors, but for many, it’s a stretch to give up the comforts and amenities of home. The plush perks and little luxuries offered by a glampsite—from Wi-Fi and quilts to wood-burning stoves and domed roofs for stargazing—make sleeping outside much more attractive. As a result, glamping is now the fastest-growing segment of the camping industry.

"My favorite part about the rise in the popularity of glamping is the creativity," says Sarah Smith, founder of The Dyrt. "Glamping is growing every year and rapidly evolving to take so many forms—Airstreams, domes, pods, cocoons, fire towers, covered wagons, cabooses. Spending time in nature is always rewarding, but glamping adds another dimension of fun and originality."

The Dyrt recognizes the glamping spots that stand out. Winners of the Glampy Awards were chosen for overall “glampiness,” originality and Instagram-ability.

Topping the list of this year’s Glampys is a property in Loving Heart Retreats, a property in Texas outside of Austin that features upscale domes for incredible views of the night sky. A custom-built gypsy wagon on the Salmon River in Idaho follows. Other winners include an 18-sided yurt deep in the woods of a Washington forest, a furnished shipping container in the Nevada desert and a tiny treehouse on a hill in Minnesota.

Find the full list of 2024 Glampy award winners here.

