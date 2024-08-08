Most of us are still sweating through the summer heat, but the cool temps of autumn are just around the corner. The change in seasons means colorful fall foliage is also on the horizon, and leaf-peepers are already making plans for travel to the best viewing spots around the country.

According to Priceline, planning for fall foliage travel has begun, and enthusiasts are looking at a variety of getaways across the country. The online travel agency analyzed search volume data to reveal the most popular destinations for fall travel this year, and Bucks County, Pennsylvania, is apparently the place to be.

Just 90 minutes from New York City and less than an hour from Philadelphia, Bucks County in the fall transforms into a wonderland of orange, yellow and red. The vibrant foliage is the perfect backdrop as you explore quaint towns, scenic byways and historic covered bridges. The New Hope Railroad offers foliage excursions on a vintage train from the 1920s. To get there, you’ll pay an average of $309 for a round-trip flight to Philadelphia International Airport, according to Priceline data. Rental cars cost around $84 per day.

Following Bucks County, foliage fanatics are checking out North Lake Tahoe in California. Here you can take in the autumn colors while hiking Tahoe National Forest or kayaking in the Yuba River. Reno-Tahoe International Airport is about 45 minutes away. Flights cost an average of $416, with car rentals averaging $95 per day.

At number three is Bretton Woods, New Hampshire. The White Mountains will be bursting with color, and you can catch an amazing view of the show from a gondola. Flights to Portland International Jetport—two hours from Bretton Woods—average $349. Rental cars average $95 per day.

For upcoming travel inspo, here are the top destinations for catching this year’s fall foliage:

2024 top fall foliage destinations

1. Bucks County, PA

2. North Lake Tahoe, CA/NV

3. Bretton Woods, NH

4. Albany, NY

5. Payette River Scenic Byway, ID

6. Stowe, VT

7. Shenandoah National Park, VA

8. McKenzie River Scenic Byway, OR