These are the top trending U.S. destinations for 2024

From coast to coast, here’s what TripAdvisor says are the most sought-after travel spots

Looking for a little travel inspo? According to TripAdvisor, 81% of Americans will travel in 2024, so there’s no better time than now to start making plans. To help guide you, TripAdvisor has released the first of its Travelers Choice Awards for 2024: the Best of the Best Destinations, revealing the most sought-after destinations by TripAdvisor reviewers.

The Best of the Best Destinations list is broken down into seven subcategories, including Top Destinations, Trending Destinations, Culture Destinations, Food Destinations, Nature Destinations, Honeymoon Destinations and Sustainable Destinations. The destinations that have seen the biggest surge in interest over the past year make up the Trending Destinations list, a must-reference for those who want to stay ahead of the curve.

So which U.S. cities are trending this year? The diverse list includes everything from sunny beaches and cool cities to nature spots and remote towns. Topping them all is the city of Napa, California. A destination for wine lovers, this area is becoming increasingly popular for its abundance of fine restaurants, art, shopping and outdoor activities.

Following Napa on the list are St. Petersburg, Florida; Marathon, Florida; Brooklyn, New York; Provincetown, Massachusetts; West Yellowstone, Montana; Homer, Alaska; Eureka Springs, Arkansas; Portland, Oregon and Kanab, Utah, revealing a strong interest in seeking out natural beauty and outdoor adventure.

Read more about the top trending destinations in the U.S. for 2024 here.