Autumn is probably the coziest season, and just saying the name conjures up images of apple cider, hot cider doughnuts, crisp air, corn mazes, and, of course, fall foliage. Leaf-peepers from around the country flock to certain parts of the country, chasing the changing colors, but what about the towns that are pure fall, regardless of peak foliage time? Travelers over at the popular Reddit travel community r/travel are tackling the issue in a recent thread, with cities and towns in Vermont, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oregon and Michigan in the running for the most fall cities of all.

New England towns are obviously in the running, as that part of the country is prime for leaf-peeping. Woodstock, Vermont, gets plenty of shoutouts—eg “amazingly beautiful!!”—while some commenters lament the crowds and recommend other towns and regions like the White Mountains or Keene, New Hampshire, which has “a fantastic pumpkin festival.”

On the opposite side of the country, Mt. Hood, Oregon, has quite a few fans. Commenters mention its apple orchards and pumpkin patches. Others point out that St. Helens, Oregon, is a real-life Halloweentown—it’s where the movie was filmed, and the town recreates the setting each year.

For those looking for a Hallmark movie vibe, several commenters point out that many autumn-centric movies are filmed in the North Georgia/Smoky Mountains area. Towns in these areas have some pretty hikes and drives that are extra special in the fall. The Blue Ridge Parkway also gets raves.

Perhaps surprising to some, Michigan gets several mentions. The Upper Peninsula boasts quaint cities and towns dappled in foliage and home to corn mazes and pumpkin patches. One commenter says that going to the cider mill in the fall is “in our blood” and “you ain't had apple cider doughnuts until you have seen the apples squished into juice and bottled right there for you to drink unpasteurized while you're waiting to grab the doughnuts right out of the oil still hot.”

If you can’t wait for fall, grab your flannel shirt and head over to r/travel to join the discussion and find the perfect autumn town.