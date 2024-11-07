When choosing a destination for holiday travel, the activities, cuisine and climate are top deciding factors. But affordability is also important. When traveling abroad, the exchange rate can be a huge factor as it indicates how far the U.S. dollar can stretch. In countries where the dollar is strong, your dollar will go further, allowing you to have a more affordable trip and experience more of what the country has to offer. A new study by data experts at NetVoucherCodes reveals the countries where your money will go the furthest.

Exchange rates fluctuate, so NetVoucherCodes created a currency exchange tool to show you which destinations will get you more bang for your buck. The tool pulls in monthly exchange rate data from countries around the world and compares its strength to the U.S. dollar.

Data reveals that Argentina, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil among the countries where the U.S. dollar goes furthest in November 2024. Thailand and the United Kingdom, on the other hand, are now more expensive for Americans to visit than the same time last year.

In Argentina, one dollar now gets you 990 pesos, making it a budget-friendly choice for stunning hikes and top-notch wine. Egypt, with a 58.43% gain in dollar value against the Egyptian Pound, is perfect for winter sun and ancient monuments. Malawi, Africa’s safari gem, boasts 11 national parks, and booking locally might reveal savings thanks to a strong dollar. Turkey’s Lira has fallen 21.10%, making it an ideal spot to explore Istanbul’s culture and Cappadocia’s famous balloon rides. Brazil offers more bang for your buck, with a 16.87% boost against the Real, opening doors to vibrant cities and dreamy beaches.

Countries including Kenya, Sri Lanka, Thailand and U.K. have seen their currency strengthen, so the dollar is worth less in these countries.

Find the full study here.