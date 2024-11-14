Traveling abroad is an adventure that can open up your world and give you a new perspective on pretty much everything. You can explore new cultures, learn new traditions, try new foods and see how people live in other countries. With a U.S. passport, you can travel to a slew of countries with ease.
The Arton Capital Passport Index currently ranks the U.S. passport as the 8th most powerful passport globally, with a mobility score of 172. A U.S. passport allows you to travel to 116 countries without the hassle of obtaining a visa. There are restrictions, however, on the length of time you can stay in each country. Time limits range from 90 days to 180 days, with a few countries allowing stays of up to 360 days. The limit means you’ll have to head back home to the states before returning to that country.
You can find a wealth of information about U.S. passports and visa requirements here, or read on for the full list of countries that allow U.S. passport holders to travel visa-free.
Countries that allow U.S. passport holders to travel visa-free
Albania 360 days
Andorra 90 days
Angola 30 days
Antigua and Barbuda 180 days
Argentina 90 days
Armenia 180 days
Austria 90 days
Bahamas 240 days
Barbados 180 days
Belgium 90 days
Belize 180 days
Bosnia and Herzegovina 90 days
Botswana 90 days
Brazil 90 days
Brunei 90 days
Bulgaria 90 days
Canada 180 days
Chile 90 days
Costa Rica 180 days
Croatia 90 days
Cyprus 90 days
Czech Republic 90 days
Denmark 90 days
Dominica 180 days
Ecuador 90 days
El Salvador 180 days
Estonia 90 days
Eswatini 30 days
Fiji 120 days
Finland 90 days
France 90 days
Georgia 360 days
Germany 90 days
Greece 90 days
Grenada 90 days
Guatemala 90 days
Guyana 90 days
Haiti 90 days
Honduras 90 days
Hong Kong 90 days
Hungary 90 days
Iceland 90 days
Ireland 90 days
Israel 90 days
Italy 90 days
Jamaica 180 days
Japan 90 days
Kazakhstan 30 days
Kiribati 90 days
Kosovo 90 days
Kyrgyzstan 60 days
Latvia 90 days
Liechtenstein 90 days
Lithuania 90 days
Luxembourg 90 days
Macao 30 days
Malawi 30 days
Malta 90 days
Mauritius 90 days
Mexico 180 days
Micronesia 30 days
Moldova 90 days
Monaco 90 days
Mongolia 90 days
Montenegro 90 days
Morocco 90 days
Mozambique 30 days
Namibia 90 days
Netherlands 90 days
Nicaragua 90 days
North Macedonia 90 days
Norway 90 days
Palau 360 days
Panama 180 days
Paraguay 90 days
Peru 180 days
Philippines 30 days
Poland 90 days
Portugal 90 days
Romania 90 days
Saint Kitts and Nevis 180 days
Saint Lucia 42 days
San Marino 90 days
Sao Tome and Principe 15 days
Senegal 90 days
Serbia 90 days
Slovakia 90 days
Slovenia 90 days
South Africa 90 days
South Korea 90 days
Spain 90 days
St. Vincent and the Grenadines 180 days
Sweden 90 days
Switzerland 90 days
Taiwan 90 days
Tajikistan 30 days
Thailand 60 days
Trinidad and Tobago 90 days
Tunisia 120 days
Ukraine 90 days
United Arab Emirates 30 days
United Kingdom 180 days
Uruguay 90 days
Vanuatu 120 days
Vatican City 90 days
Zambia 90 days