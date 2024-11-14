Traveling abroad is an adventure that can open up your world and give you a new perspective on pretty much everything. You can explore new cultures, learn new traditions, try new foods and see how people live in other countries. With a U.S. passport, you can travel to a slew of countries with ease.

The Arton Capital Passport Index currently ranks the U.S. passport as the 8th most powerful passport globally, with a mobility score of 172. A U.S. passport allows you to travel to 116 countries without the hassle of obtaining a visa. There are restrictions, however, on the length of time you can stay in each country. Time limits range from 90 days to 180 days, with a few countries allowing stays of up to 360 days. The limit means you’ll have to head back home to the states before returning to that country.

You can find a wealth of information about U.S. passports and visa requirements here, or read on for the full list of countries that allow U.S. passport holders to travel visa-free.

Countries that allow U.S. passport holders to travel visa-free

Albania 360 days

Andorra 90 days

Angola 30 days

Antigua and Barbuda 180 days

Argentina 90 days

Armenia 180 days

Austria 90 days

Bahamas 240 days

Barbados 180 days

Belgium 90 days

Belize 180 days

Bosnia and Herzegovina 90 days

Botswana 90 days

Brazil 90 days

Brunei 90 days

Bulgaria 90 days

Canada 180 days

Chile 90 days

Costa Rica 180 days

Croatia 90 days

Cyprus 90 days

Czech Republic 90 days

Denmark 90 days

Dominica 180 days

Ecuador 90 days

El Salvador 180 days

Estonia 90 days

Eswatini 30 days

Fiji 120 days

Finland 90 days

France 90 days

Georgia 360 days

Germany 90 days

Greece 90 days

Grenada 90 days

Guatemala 90 days

Guyana 90 days

Haiti 90 days

Honduras 90 days

Hong Kong 90 days

Hungary 90 days

Iceland 90 days

Ireland 90 days

Israel 90 days

Italy 90 days

Jamaica 180 days

Japan 90 days

Kazakhstan 30 days

Kiribati 90 days

Kosovo 90 days

Kyrgyzstan 60 days

Latvia 90 days

Liechtenstein 90 days

Lithuania 90 days

Luxembourg 90 days

Macao 30 days

Malawi 30 days

Malta 90 days

Mauritius 90 days

Mexico 180 days

Micronesia 30 days

Moldova 90 days

Monaco 90 days

Mongolia 90 days

Montenegro 90 days

Morocco 90 days

Mozambique 30 days

Namibia 90 days

Netherlands 90 days

Nicaragua 90 days

North Macedonia 90 days

Norway 90 days

Palau 360 days

Panama 180 days

Paraguay 90 days

Peru 180 days

Philippines 30 days

Poland 90 days

Portugal 90 days

Romania 90 days

Saint Kitts and Nevis 180 days

Saint Lucia 42 days

San Marino 90 days

Sao Tome and Principe 15 days

Senegal 90 days

Serbia 90 days

Slovakia 90 days

Slovenia 90 days

South Africa 90 days

South Korea 90 days

Spain 90 days

St. Vincent and the Grenadines 180 days

Sweden 90 days

Switzerland 90 days

Taiwan 90 days

Tajikistan 30 days

Thailand 60 days

Trinidad and Tobago 90 days

Tunisia 120 days

Ukraine 90 days

United Arab Emirates 30 days

United Kingdom 180 days

Uruguay 90 days

Vanuatu 120 days

Vatican City 90 days

Zambia 90 days