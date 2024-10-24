These five U.S. bars are among the best in the world

The annual list of The World's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, has been revealed. Now in its 16th year, the awards recognize the bartenders, bar owners and brands at the forefront of the international cocktail scene. These bars mix up superior, unforgettable cocktails that are worth traveling the world for. While no U.S. bars made the top 10, five bars earned spots among the top 50, deservedly perched among the best in the world.

While Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy was crowned best bar in the world, New York City dominates the remaining North American entries. Double Chicken Please, a dual-concept cocktail bar in the Lower East Side, earned spot number 14 for its cocktail wizardry. At number 15 is Overstory, the retro-chic Financial District bar with a view of the NYC skyline. Martiny’s, the Japanese-inspired cocktail bar near Union Square in NYC, comes in at number 27. At number 27 is Superbueno, the Mexican American cocktail bar in the East Village. Superbueno also earned the Best New Opening Award for 2024. Wrapping up the U.S. entries in the list is Jewel of the South, the classic yet innovative cocktail spot tucked away in a 19th-century Creole cottage in New Orleans’ French Quarter, at number 34.

Find the full list of the world’s best bars here, and follow the sound of the cocktail shakers to experience some of the most deliciously innovative drinks around.