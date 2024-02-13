United States
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Nuevo eclipse solar total en México 2024
Foto: Drew Rae

These national parks have the best views for the 2024 solar eclipse

Only two are in the path of totality

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
Advertising

Solar eclipse fever is building as we get closer to the big event on April 8, 2024. The best eclipse viewing can be found in the path of totality, and hotels and rentals in this lucky swath of the country from Texas to Maine have already been snapped up by eager eclipse planners. For an even more memorable experience, consider viewing this celestial phenomenon surrounded by natural beauty. Two national parks and more than 100 state parks will be in the path of totality, offering a twofer that’s sure to be breathtaking.

Just two national parks are in the path of totality—Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas and Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio. With more than 25 miles of hiking trails of varying degrees of difficulty, Hot Springs National Park offers plenty of opportunities to commune with nature as you witness the eclipse. Afterwards, you can reward yourself in the thermal bathhouses in downtown Hot Springs. The city itself has a variety of eclipse activities planned. In Cuyahoga Valley National Park, you’ll enjoy a good four minutes of totality, best viewed at Beaver Marsh or the Oak Hill Trail.

Several state parks will be in on the totality action, with prime locations and fun activities. Niagara Falls State Park in New York will experience nearly four minutes of totality. In the days before the eclipse, NASA experts will host public events at the park. Several Texas cities are eclipse hot spots, but Garner State Park will have the views and the natural beauty. Spend the four and a half minutes of totality here on the trails or floating on the Frio River. Lake Wappapello State Park in Missouri is set to have one of the longest periods of totality, serving up plenty of waterfront views to boot.

For more information about eclipse viewing in state and national parks, check out this guide on the NPS website.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.