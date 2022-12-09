These US cities are officially the most fun. (No, seriously.)

A new study considered a number of factors to make the call.

Fun is a subjective word: for some, it’s dissecting Shakespearean sonnets while for others it’s drug-fueled orgies in subterranean palaces. So when we heard that WalletHub released a new study purporting to tell us which US cities were the most fun, we admit there was a bit of skepticism. But then we saw who won, and we knew it was Truth. You have three guesses and the first two don’t count.

Yep: it’s Vegas, baby!

The study looked at the number and variety of inexpensive activities designed to deliver enjoyment across 180 American cities, such as clubs, gyms, movie theaters, brewpubs (and even, how late are those brewpubs open each night?) The study even took into account kids, with calculations based on playground profusion, or maybe the study’s experts know it’s fun to swing at any age and any level of sobriety.

It’s important work and someone had to do it. Here is the ranked list of the top 20 most fun cities in the US:

1. Las Vegas, NV

2. Orlando, FL

3. Miami, FL

4. Atlanta, GA

5. New Orleans, LA

6. San Francisco, CA

7. Austin, TX

8. Honolulu, HI

9. New York, NY

10. Chicago, IL

11. Cincinnati, OH

12. Tampa, FL

13. Fort Lauderdale, FL

14. Portland, OR

15. Denver, CO

16. San Diego, CA

17. Washington, DC

18. Houston, TX

19. St. Louis, MO

20. Los Angeles, CA



Here are some winners of subcategories—each win is ‘per capita’:

Honolulu has the most festivals.

Orlando has the most restaurants.

Las Vegas has the most park playgrounds.

Anchorage has the most parkland acreage.

Fort Lauderdale has the most fitness centers and the most accessible bars.

San Francisco has the most dance clubs.

Brownsville, TX has the best beer prices.

Port St. Lucie, FL has the best movie prices.

Just like we said: fun.

See the full report here.

Is sofa surfing fun? Here's the 50 best Christmas movies to work your way through.

Is stargazing fun? Here are some amazing Dark Skies hotels.