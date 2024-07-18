This airline has 50% off flights to Rome and Athens right now

Globetrotting just got easier with Alaska Airlines. The airline has revealed six new international destinations that can be booked at a steep discount when you use frequent flier miles.

Alaska introduced its Global Getaways program earlier this year. The program offers up to 50 percent off flights to select international destinations when using rewards miles. Alaska is already known as having one of the best frequent flier programs in the business, and Global Getaways makes earning miles even more exciting.

The airline wants to encourage exploration, as this latest promotion reads, “From the ancient historical sites of Athens and Rome to the captivating architecture of Delhi and Taipei—use your miles to ignite your imagination in these breathtaking, culture-filled destinations.”

New international destinations included in the program include Guadalajara, Athens, Muscat, Taipei, Rome and Delhi, starting at 15,000 miles. To take advantage of the promotion, book on the Alaska website by July 31. Find valid itineraries by searching with the “Use Miles” option. The promotion is valid on flights between October 1, 2024 and January 31, 2025.

Don’t forget the additional perk that Alaska’s frequent flier program offers: you can add a free 14-day stopover to your itinerary when booking internationally with miles. That means you can fly from New York to Athens with a nice, long stopover in Barcelona. It’s like two vacations in one!