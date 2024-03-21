United States
House of Parliament, London
Photograph: Shutterstock

This airline has flights to Europe for 25% off this summer

Don’t miss this fab flash sale

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
It’s never too early to start thinking about summer travel plans, and Play Airlines’ latest flash sale is just the push you need to make that European vacation happen. Some of the most iconic European cities are within reach, at a seriously discounted rate.

From now until March 26, Play is offering flights to Europe for 25 percent off from select U.S. cities. Iceland, Berlin, Dublin, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Paris and London are all a part of the sale. Fly to these stunning cities from airports including Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, New York Stewart International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport. You’ll be looking at prices hovering around $150 one way from Boston to Dublin, New York to London and more.


The sale fares go beyond summer travel too, so you’ve got some flexibility to plan ahead. The deal is valid for travel between April and June 2024, August and November 2024 and from January to February 2025. As with most discount airlines, some fees are involved—namely baggage fees—but all other taxes and carrier fees are included in the price.

Book your summer flight to Europe before March 26 on Play’s website.

