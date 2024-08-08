Travelers have spoken, and Allegiant Air comes out on top as the best frequent flyer program in the biz according to USAToday 10Best voters. The budget-friendly airline has one of the most generous and flexible programs.

Allegiant’s Allways Rewards program offers a slew of effortless ways to earn rewards plus the opportunity to redeem points with no restrictions or blackout dates. It’s free to join, and points only expire after 24 months of inactivity. You can earn a point for every dollar spent on Allegiant.com or two points per dollar for itineraries more than $500. Points can be redeemed for flights, lodging, and rental cars, and you can earn rewards, including sports and live music event tickets and exclusive experiences.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition for our airline credit card and frequent flyer programs, as voted on by U.S. consumers," said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant's executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "We are committed to providing clear and transparent, financially-inclusive loyalty programs that benefit all Allegiant customers–whether they fly occasionally or frequently–and ensure that they receive unparalleled access to unique travel benefits and experiences."

Sounds like this is one frequent flyer program that’s definitely worth joining. Find out more about the program here.