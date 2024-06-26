This airline is becoming the first to serve cold brew on board

Just in time for the dog days of summer, United Airlines is introducing a new cold beverage to its onboard lineup. Beginning July 1, illy’s canned, ready-to-drink cold brew coffee will be available to passengers flying the friendly skies. No longer will you have to suffer through a hot coffee when you need the jolt of caffeine without the added heat. The coffee, which is cold-brewed for 12 hours, will be served complimentary in United’s premium cabins on flights over 300 miles and available for purchase to economy passengers.

The debut of the new coffee beverage marks the first time a major U.S. airline has offered cold brew on its flights. In celebration, those flying between June 26 and July 3 on redeye flights from San Francisco International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport will be able to sample the new offering on select flights.

“We know fliers enjoy a pick-me-up during travel, and illy’s canned cold brew is the perfect beverage option for coffee lovers looking to stay energized and focused during their trip,” explains Aaron McMillan, Managing Director of Hospitality Programs at United. Best of all, there’s no need to wait in line at a coffee shop and sprint to your gate prior to boarding—premium coffee is now just a booked ticket away.