This airline is having its own 'Prime' sale on flights right now

Got a little antsy wanderlust? You can save up to 75 percent (holy cow) on base airfare with Frontier Airlines Primetime Deal if you buy by July 18, with the deadline of a minute before midnight, eastern time. You might want to get your act together and book it, because you’ll regret later that you didn’t. Plus, if you buy an Economy, Premium, or Business bundle ticket—one step up from the basic fare—there are zero change fees or cancellation fees, so it makes sense to buy something and then reconfigure it.

Here’s all the details. A 75 percent discount applies for travel on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday for round-trip flights through August 18. A 50 percent discount applies to travel Monday through Thursday and Saturday if you travel round trip from August 19 through November 13. There are blackout dates to work around. The discount is only for the base fare; you’ve still got to pay government taxes, fees, and carrier fees. And finally, you need to make a 7-day advance purchase. All reservations are non-refundable, except for reservations made at least seven days before departure and provided that you request the refund within 24 hours of initial reservation. The discount doesn’t work for certain segments, such as flights between Phoenix and San Francisco or between Dallas and Seattle.

If all those ducks are in a row, use the promo code PRIME and fly away quacking! For more details, click here.