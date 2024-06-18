This airline is offering 25% off flights to Europe for Pride Month

Play Airlines wants you to fly with Pride this month. In honor of Pride month, the airline is offering 25 percent off flights to nine European destinations, including Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, London, and Paris. In addition to the sale, Play is giving away free flights to Reykjavík Pride in August for one lucky winner, a friend and their baggage.

The no-frills airline is known for its affordable flights to Europe through Iceland. Play is celebrating Pride month with this unique giveaway, and it’s easy to register. All you have to do is sign up for the Play newsletter here by June 23. The winner will be randomly selected and notified on June 24. Reykjavik Pride has become the biggest annual celebration in the country, held from August 6 to 11, 2024.

Even if you don’t win, you can fly to Europe with Play for 25 percent off. The deal is valid for flights booked between August and December 2024 and January through March 2025. The discounted flights are available from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, New York Stewart International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport.

Find out more about the airline’s Pride Month giveaway and book discounted fares to Europe on the Play Airlines website.