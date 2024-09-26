Subscribe
Worldwide
News

This airline is offering $99 flights to Europe—plus a chance to win free flights right now

Celebrate World Tourism Day by seeing the sights in some of Europe’s most beautiful cities

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
Contributor
play airplane flying over eiffel tower
Photograph: Courtesy PLAY
Advertising

Icelandic airline Play thinks there's no better time to be a tourist than right now. To celebrate World Tourism Day, Play is offering $99 flights between the U.S. and Europe and a chance to win free flights to Iceland.

Your dream trip can become a reality with Play’s budget-friendly fares. Whether you want to squeeze in a last-minute adventure or plan a future getaway for 2025, now’s the time to snag a flight. Fly from Boston, New York, Baltimore or Dulles to destinations like Iceland, Paris, London, Copenhagen, Berlin and more—all for just $99.

This deal is only good until October 3, so act fast. The fares apply to travel between October 2024 and March 2025. So why not save on airfare and splurge on fun experiences instead? The shoulder seasons of fall and winter mean fewer crowds, all the better to enjoy magical holiday shopping and stunning sights across Europe.

Amazing fares are not the only offer on the table for Play’s World Tourism Day celebration. The airline is also offering a chance to win free flights to Iceland. With peak Northern Lights season just around the corner, one lucky winner and a guest will be treated to epic natural wonders and warm Icelandic hospitality. Enter the giveaway by October 3 at midnight ET for a shot at this unforgettable experience, and book your trip before time runs out.

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.