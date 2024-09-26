Icelandic airline Play thinks there's no better time to be a tourist than right now. To celebrate World Tourism Day, Play is offering $99 flights between the U.S. and Europe and a chance to win free flights to Iceland.

Your dream trip can become a reality with Play’s budget-friendly fares. Whether you want to squeeze in a last-minute adventure or plan a future getaway for 2025, now’s the time to snag a flight. Fly from Boston, New York, Baltimore or Dulles to destinations like Iceland, Paris, London, Copenhagen, Berlin and more—all for just $99.

This deal is only good until October 3, so act fast. The fares apply to travel between October 2024 and March 2025. So why not save on airfare and splurge on fun experiences instead? The shoulder seasons of fall and winter mean fewer crowds, all the better to enjoy magical holiday shopping and stunning sights across Europe.

Amazing fares are not the only offer on the table for Play’s World Tourism Day celebration. The airline is also offering a chance to win free flights to Iceland. With peak Northern Lights season just around the corner, one lucky winner and a guest will be treated to epic natural wonders and warm Icelandic hospitality. Enter the giveaway by October 3 at midnight ET for a shot at this unforgettable experience, and book your trip before time runs out.