This airline just introduced surge pricing for checked bag fees

Airlines keep finding new ways to charge more for your flights. JetBlue has gotten creative with its latest fee hike: surge pricing for checked bags. That’s right, you’ll pay more for a checked bag, depending on when you fly.

We know that flights tend to cost more during peak travel times, like holidays, and on certain days of the week, but JetBlue is now applying this approach to checked baggage. If your flight departs on what JetBlue deems a peak date, your checked bag will cost an extra $5 for the first bag and an extra $10 for the second bag.

Here’s how it breaks down: if you check bags more than 24 hours before your flight for an off-peak flight, you’ll pay $35 for the first bag, $50 for your second bag. Checking bags within 24 hours of your off-peak flight, you’ll pay $10 more for each bag. For flights during peak times, you’ll pay $40 for your first checked bag, $60 for your second if you check more than 24 hours before your flight. Within 24 hours, the price jumps to $50 and $70 respectively.

So, what does JetBlue consider peak travel dates? They are as follows:

April 11 to April 29, 2024

June 20 to September 3, 2024

November 21 to December 2, 2024

December 19, 2024 to January 6, 2025

February 13 to February 24, 2025

April 3 to April 28, 2025

The new pricing structure applies to any tickets purchased on or after March 22, 2024. Find out more information on JetBlue’s website.