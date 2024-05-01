This Alaska cruise line “guarantees” a Northern Lights viewing

Celebrating 55 years of cruising to Alaska, Princess Cruises is rolling out an immersive experience that “guarantees” your Northern Lights viewing—even if it’s just inside the shipboard planetarium. Hopefully, you’ll also see the Aurora Borealis in the real sky, too!

The Voyage to the Stars experience debuts with 2024’s cruise tour season and is part of the North to Alaska with Princess program, which showcases local storytellers, cultural experiences, and Alaskan culture. For the first time ever, guests will enter a planetarium in the ship’s theater for an engaging show with live imagery to get everyone ramped up about the beautiful phenomenon nature offers. Alaska is one of the places where you’re most likely to see the Northern Lights—but the planetarium show is a great precaution in case it’s not the right season or weather to see them. And hey, if your kid is young enough, they may actually think they saw the real thing.

Astrotourists love sky-based phenomena like meteor showers and last month’s total solar eclipse, and the Aurora Borealis is one of the most spectacular things you can ever crane your head back to see. #BucketList, ammirite?

Besides Northern Lights viewing, Princess's Alaska cruises offer five glacier viewing experiences on seven ships and 91 different cruises to Glacier Bay National Park.