This charming Midwestern city was just named the best suburb to live in the U.S.

If you’re looking to live outside a major city, check out the best suburbs in the U.S. for 2024

Gerrish Lopez
Carmel, Indiana
Carmel, Indiana
Shopping around for a place to live that’s calm and quiet but close enough to a big city that you can get your kicks when you need them? That’s a suburb for you, and Niche.com has ranked the best suburbs in the U.S. to live in for 2024. These are places where you can stretch out and enjoy a slower pace of life, but you’re not too far away to miss out on the perks of urban living.

These top suburbs aren’t just about statistics—Niche.com rates cost of living, school performance, walkability, crime and safety, entertainment options and more)–they’re about lifestyle. Think community events, weekend farmers' markets, parks and coffee shops where the barista knows your name.

Coming in at number one is the Indiana town of Carmel. A mere half hour outside of Indianapolis, Carmel is one of the best places to live in Indiana. This suburb of just under 100,000 residents boasts a high rate of homeownership, highly ranked public schools, and plenty of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Carmel earned an A+ for employment rates, job and business growth, and cost of living.

Following Carmel on the list of the best suburbs in the U.S. are Chesterbrook just outside of Philadelphia, the Houston suburb of Cinco Ranch, the Boston suburb of Brookline and Ardmore, another Philadelphia suburb.

If you’re on the hunt for a place that offers a quality of life, affordability, and access to everything you need, this Niche.com ranking is your go-to guide to finding a balanced, vibrant, and fulfilling suburban life. View the full list and report cards for each suburb here.

