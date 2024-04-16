This cruise line has Caribbean sailings for as low as $179 right now

If you’ve been thinking about sailing off to a sunny summer destination with sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters, now is the time. MSC Cruise Lines just extended a sale on some of its most popular journeys, with fares starting at just $179 per person.

The sale includes three- and four-night voyages to the Bahamas departing from Miami and Orlando. MSC Cruise Lines offer world-class entertainment, dining and amenities to enjoy on your way to the company’s private island—Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. There you’ll experience white-sand beaches and waters teeming with vibrant marine life. These short cruises offer everything you need for a relaxing getaway, and easy to fit into any busy schedule.

Sailings depart throughout 2024, so you can think ahead to fall and winter travel. The sale also includes new seven-night cruises departing from Galveston to Mexico and Central America in 2025, starting at just $459 per person.

Sale prices are based on double occupancy and do not include taxes, fees or port expenses. Book by April 18 for the best rates. Book with a drinks and Wi-Fi package in advance to save even more. Book now on the MSC website.