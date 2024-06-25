This is the busiest day to travel over Fourth of July weekend

On the roads and in the air, travelers will head out for the upcoming holiday weekend at rates higher than ever before. Following an all-time record set at TSA checkpoints on Sunday, June 23, the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend is gearing up to be a busy one. Here are the days that are expected to be the busiest.

According to AAA projections, more than 70.9 million people plan to travel 50 miles or more for the week of July 4. This represents a five percent increase from last year, and an eight percent increase over pre-pandemic numbers in 2019. The company predicts a record 60.6 million people will travel by car. That’s 2.8 million more road trippers than last year. The number of people flying will reach a new high, with 5.74 million people forecasted to travel by air for the holiday—seven percent more than last year.

“With summer vacations in full swing and the flexibility of remote work, more Americans are taking extended trips around Independence Day,” said Paula Twidale, the senior vice president of AAA Travel, in a press release. “We anticipate this July 4th week will be the busiest ever with an additional 5.7 million people traveling compared to 2019.”

Because the Fourth falls on a Thursday, two weekends are included in the holiday travel period, from June 29 to July 7. AAA warns that the busiest travel days on the roads will be July 3 and July 7. The busiest day for air travel is expected to be July 7. AAA recommends getting to the airport two hours ahead, reserving parking spots in advance and traveling with carry-on rather than checked bags. The busiest days for rental car pickup will be June 28, June 29 and July 3.

Based on these predictions, travelers should expect crowds wherever they’re going, from restaurants and attractions to beaches and parks. Allow extra time and travel at off-peak times. Find out more about the times AAA expects to be the busiest here.