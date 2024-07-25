According to the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), strong community fitness results in individuals having strong personal fitness. The ACSM’s annual American Fitness Index ranks the country’s 100 largest cities based on more than 30 health indicators. Maintaining its spot at the top of the list of the fittest cities in the U.S. is Arlington, Virginia for the seventh time in a row.

So what makes a fit city? The Index looks at factors including whether people in a city walk or bike to work, how much a city spends on public parks, food security, smoking rates, overall mental health and the quality of sleep residents get. Arlington excels in community and environmental indicators. According to the report, nearly 88 percent of Arlington residents said they had exercised in the previous month, 76 percent of residents get at least seven hours of sleep per night and just over 3 percent of residents smoke—the lowest rate in the U.S.

Following Arlington on the list of fit cities is neighboring Washington, D.C. Nearly 38 percent of D.C. residents report consuming two or more fruits a day—the highest rate among the 100 cities. More than 21 percent said they eat three or more servings of veggies per day, the second highest rate. Like Arlington, D.C. is a walkable city, and residents ranked among the top five cities where residents get plenty of exercise, use public transportation and bike or walk to work.

Seattle comes in as the third fittest city, with the third-highest rate of exercising among residents and third-highest spending on public parks. The remaining top 10 fittest cities are San Francisco, Madison, Minneapolis, Denver, Atlanta, Irvine and St. Paul.

Oklahoma City ranked as the least fit city in the U.S. Port St. Lucie, Memphis, Wichita and North Las Vegas clocked in among the bottom five.

Find the full report here.