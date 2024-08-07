When 1,000 Americans were polled by Clever Real Estate about what they consider to be the most desirable city in the U.S. to live in, they voted firmly (23 percent) for the same city, one known for its tropical weather, pristine beaches, lavish hotels and Spanish-influenced food. Moreover, a larger percentage voted for the state this city is in since two other cities in this state are in the top five.

We’re guessing you’re already wondering if it’s Florida, given the mention of incredible beaches. And you’d be right—the study respondents clearly preferred this state that has so much to offer. But knowing which of the many wonderful Florida destinations is the top city is a little harder to diagnose. Hint: it starts with a T.

Yes, it’s Tampa! And major kudos to this city, which was listed at No. 10 in 2002 for rising all the way to No. 1 in 2024 (it must’ve been inspired by watching the Olympics). The two other top Florida cities on the list are Orlando at No. 5 (we’re crediting the Minions for this win) and Miami at No. 10.

The voters in this study took into account a lot of factors that make a city desirable: low crime rate, low cost of living, nice weather, low taxes, plenty of fun activities and things to do outside your home, natural beauty and parks, a low risk of natural disasters like earthquakes and hurricanes, infrastructure, quality schools for the kids to attend, walkability and good public transit, a general political climate that you agree with, plenty of jobs and a diverse population, in that order. (Because it's organized in order of importance to the respondents, the list of factors in itself is worthy of examination… it’s interesting to see what the study respondents value. We might even detect a bias in those values listings since the top three least desirable cities were, in order, Washington, D.C., New York City, and San Francisco).

Charlotte, NC, came in second place on the list, and Virginia Beach, VA, was third.

These are the top 10 most desirable cities in the U.S.: