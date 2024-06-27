This is the most physically challenging tourist attraction in the U.S.

Many popular tourist attractions are easily accessible, but some require effort to get to the big payoff. Whether that’s a hike or a stair climb, reaching the top of an attraction that offers incredible views is worth all the effort. Plus, you’ll get a serious workout on your way up. If you like a bit of fitness with your sightseeing, a study by Puregym has ranked the world’s most physically demanding tourist attractions, and number two is right here in the U.S.

To determine the most physically demanding attractions and landmarks, Puregym looked at the number of steps required to best experience the attraction, the elevation change during the ascent, and the average temperature of the location. The resulting scores reveal the attractions that require the most work to get the full experience.

Ready to get physical? The most challenging U.S. tourist attraction is a hiking trail in Manitou Springs, Colorado. The Manitou Incline follows the remains of a former funicular railway. To experience sweeping views, hikers must endure an average grade of 45 percent, up to 68 percent in spots. In just under a mile, hikers gain more than 2,000 feet in elevation, but the major leg workout is worth it in the end. The Incline earned a score of 63 out of 100, making it the number two most challenging attraction in the world behind the Flørli Stairs in Norway.

Two more U.S. attractions made Puregym’s list of the most challenging attractions in the world, and they’re both lighthouses. At number 18 is the St. Augustine Lighthouse in Florida, with 219 steps and a 138-foot elevation change. At number 22 is the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse in North Carolina, with 257 steps and a nearly 200-foot elevation change (the lower average temperature score pushed this lighthouse slightly below the St. Augustine Lighthouse).

If you’re ready to challenge yourself, find the full list of the most physically demanding tourist attractions here.