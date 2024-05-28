This is the top city U.S. travelers want to visit this summer

As summer travel plans come together, trends emerge and hot destinations around the globe are revealed. Whether travelers are looking for a big city vacation or a relaxing tropical getaway, big hitters like London, Paris, New York, Hawaii, and Cancun usually rank high among the most popular destinations for both U.S. and international travelers. As for domestic destinations popular with U.S. travelers, a new study by Cloudwards reveals the U.S. city that most American travelers are dreaming about visiting this summer.

The editorial team at Cloudwards analyzed Google Search data and keywords related to hotels, resorts, Airbnb, weather, activities, and holidays to find the most searched vacation destinations in each state in the U.S. While the data obviously shows that travelers in general have varied interests—whether they seek out cities, beaches, nature or adventure—one city in the U.S. was searched far more than any other: Las Vegas.

The Entertainment Capital of the World was the top domestic vacation destination searched by travelers in 14 states. It’s no surprise, as Vegas has something for everyone, from shopping and dining to gambling, world-class entertainment and even kids’ activities. Arizona, Illinois, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, Utah, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Hawaii all ranked Las Vegas at the top of their dream travel destinations for the summer.

Following Las Vegas on the list of top U.S. destinations for U.S. travelers this summer are Boston, Chicago, Denver and Panama City Beach. To see more top-searched destinations as well as where U.S. travelers want to visit internationally, see the full study here.