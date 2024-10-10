This is the worst U.S. airline for customer complaints

Frontier Airlines has earned the unenviable title of the most complained-about airline in the U.S., according to 2023 data from the Department of Transportation. The low-cost carrier has faced an alarming surge in customer complaints—nearly three times the industry average—particularly for delayed flights, cancellations and lost mobility devices like wheelchairs. This flood of complaints isn’t just Frontier’s problem—it mirrors industry-wide dissatisfaction in the wake of airline consolidation.

In a market now dominated by four major players—American, Delta, Southwest, and United—smaller airlines like Frontier are left to compete almost exclusively on price. The result? Customer service and overall quality take a nosedive. Frontier’s tight seating, shrinking amenities and relentless cost-cutting have made flying a more cramped, less enjoyable experience. Seat pitch has shrunk from 36 inches in 1985 to as little as 28 inches today, with fees attached to previously free services like baggage and seat selection.

The rise in complaints reflects deeper frustrations as travelers grow tired of paying more for less. With over 61,000 complaints filed in 2023—20 percent higher than the previous year—consumers are making their dissatisfaction heard. For Frontier, this bad press risks creating a vicious cycle: fewer premium passengers, more regulatory scrutiny and worsening service due to demoralized staff.

Smaller airlines like Frontier are in a race to the bottom, squeezed between rising operating costs and larger competitors, leaving passengers to suffer in their quest for rock-bottom prices.

For more insight into consumer airline complaints as they relate to consolidation, Investopedia has compiled a full report here.