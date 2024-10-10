Subscribe
Worldwide
News

This is the worst U.S. airline for customer complaints

Industry experts say airline consolidation has affected the ability of smaller airlines to compete

Gerrish Lopez
Written by
Gerrish Lopez
Time Out Contributor
Airplane in the sky
Photograph: Shutterstock
Advertising

Frontier Airlines has earned the unenviable title of the most complained-about airline in the U.S., according to 2023 data from the Department of Transportation. The low-cost carrier has faced an alarming surge in customer complaints—nearly three times the industry average—particularly for delayed flights, cancellations and lost mobility devices like wheelchairs. This flood of complaints isn’t just Frontier’s problem—it mirrors industry-wide dissatisfaction in the wake of airline consolidation.

In a market now dominated by four major players—American, Delta, Southwest, and United—smaller airlines like Frontier are left to compete almost exclusively on price. The result? Customer service and overall quality take a nosedive. Frontier’s tight seating, shrinking amenities and relentless cost-cutting have made flying a more cramped, less enjoyable experience. Seat pitch has shrunk from 36 inches in 1985 to as little as 28 inches today, with fees attached to previously free services like baggage and seat selection.

The rise in complaints reflects deeper frustrations as travelers grow tired of paying more for less. With over 61,000 complaints filed in 2023—20 percent higher than the previous year—consumers are making their dissatisfaction heard. For Frontier, this bad press risks creating a vicious cycle: fewer premium passengers, more regulatory scrutiny and worsening service due to demoralized staff.

Smaller airlines like Frontier are in a race to the bottom, squeezed between rising operating costs and larger competitors, leaving passengers to suffer in their quest for rock-bottom prices.

For more insight into consumer airline complaints as they relate to consolidation, Investopedia has compiled a full report here.

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.