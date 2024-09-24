This Italian spot in Florida is apparently one of the best outdoor restaurants in the world

The Tripadvisor 2024 Travelers' Choice Awards for the Best of the Best Restaurants just dropped, so it’s time to update those restaurant bucket lists (and try not to drool while perusing the winners). Tripadvisor’s awards categories run the gamut from fine dining and quick bites to pet-friendly, date night, sustainable and more. They’re sorted by country and worldwide rankings. In the Outdoor category, one U.S. restaurant ranked as one of the best in the world.

With over 1 billion reviews and contributions from foodies worldwide, the Tripadvisor awards truly crown the crème de la crème. When it comes to dining with a view—and enjoying some fresh air—the top outdoor dining restaurants are sure to please. Among all the outdoor restaurants in the U.S., an Italian spot in Miami made the list of the world’s best. Ranking high in both the Casual Dining and Hidden Gems categories in the U.S., That’s Amore-Italian Restaurant in Miami Beach ranked number 19 of the top spots to dine outside in the world.

Photograph: Courtesy Tripadvisor That’s Amore - Italian Restaurant

Located right in the middle of the South Beach action on Ocean Drive, That’s Amore serves up Italian comfort fare that reviewers love. The margherita pizza, house wine and desserts all receive raves. But the cherry on top is the views of the iconic Ocean Drive and the swaying palms of Lummus Park. Its status as a top hidden gem suggests a quiet perch from which to enjoy the action—from a distance.

To find out more about the best outdoor restaurants in the world and the winners of all the other delicious restaurant categories, check out the full list of the Travelers' Choice Awards for the Best of the Best Restaurants.

The 20 best outdoor restaurants in the world 2024, according to Tripadvisor