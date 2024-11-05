Ready to book a winter getaway? Breeze Airways has your ticket to top winter destinations, whether you’re looking for sun or snow. Their latest flash sale includes flights as low as $39 one-way.

First things first: you’ll have to hurry because the sale ends November 7 at 11:59pm PST. Breeze is making it easy to book your getaway, as there’s no promo code required. Just head on over to Breeze’s website to book. The fares are limited, however, and available on a first-come-first served basis.

The sale is valid for travel through February 12, 2025. The discounted fares apply to Breeze’s “No Flex Fare” class. With this fare type, passengers are allowed to bring just one personal item that must fit under the seat. Changes are not permitted, but flights can be canceled for a partial credit in BreezePoints. On the plus side, Breeze has a fleet of brand new Airbus A220s, and offers amenity upgrades like wifi for $8.

A selection of routes that are just $39 one-way include Orlando to New Orleans, D.C. to South Bend, San Bernadino to San Francisco and Hartford to Tampa.

Book by November 7 on the Breeze website.