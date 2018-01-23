This map highlights the (rising) cost of Super Bowl tickets over the years

Planning on attending the Super Bowl this year? You might have to sell an organ to pay for the ticket to enter the stadium (not to mention the exorbitant price of room and board while in Minneapolis).

Just think about it: The average ticket to last year's Super Bowl was $1,800... and 2018 is looking even more expensive. Hurrah!

How, exactly, can you secure tickets to the event? For the most part, you'll have to rely on resellers—think StubHub and Ticketmaster's Ticket Exchange program. As of right now, the cheapest ticket available on StubHub will cost you (take a deep breath) $3,525. The most "affordable" tickets now on Ticketmaster will set you back a mere $3,993.

Believe it or not, the event hasn't always been so damn unreasonably expensive—as proven by a map that GoBankingRates.com just put together. Hold on to your hats: The cost of attending the first ever Super Bowl back in 1967 was... $10 dollars (well, $74.98, when adjusted for inflation).

Check out the map:

Photograph: GoBankingRates.com

Here is a year-by-year price breakdown, adjusted for inflation: