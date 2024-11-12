The airport experience these days is typically nothing less than a hassle. Wouldn’t it be nice if you had someone to guide you through the whole process and get you to your gate hassle-free? A new service offered by CLEAR does just that. You can now have a personal guide who will make your travel experience “seamless and stress-free” by taking care of you every step of the way.

The new Ambassador Assist service is now available to CLEAR Plus Members. Here’s how it works: for the Curb-to-CLEAR option for $49 will have an ambassador meet you at the curb, assist with your luggage and escort you through the CLEAR Plus lane at security. For $149, the Curb-to-Gate option extends the service all the way to your departure gate. The service is available to passengers on any airline, but bookings need to be made at least 10 hours before your flight.

Ambassador Assist is currently available only at Denver International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport. The service is launching at Orlando International Airport later in the month, and CLEAR is offering free bookings for a limited time to celebrate. CLEAR has plans to roll this service out to many of its 58 partner airports over the next year.

To book, travelers over 18 must be CLEAR Plus members (membership is $199 per year), a service that uses biometric verification to speed up the security screening process with no TSA PreCheck required. Children under 17 can tag along for free. If not everyone in your party has TSA PreCheck, the ambassador will provide options to keep everyone together.

Once you arrive at the airport, you’ll receive a text with a meeting spot, and your ambassador will guide you through check-in and security. If you choose the Curb-to-Gate option, you can stop anywhere you’d like along the way to your gate. The ambassador will even assist with quick detours for food or restrooms, though they’re not available to babysit kids or watch pets. For those with reserved wheelchair services, ambassadors will also lend a hand.