This new law is changing cruise line pricing as we know it

Nothing’s worse than booking a trip at a price you’ve come to terms with, only to discover hidden taxes and fees after the fact. Luckily, the times they are a changing, and thanks to California’s new “Honest Pricing Law,” major cruise lines will have to include all additional costs in their prices come July 1st.

Celebrity Cruises, Princess Curises, Royal Caribbean International, and Carnival Cruise Line are among the major operators that will soon be affected by the law. Once the law goes into effect, these operators will be legally required to include the cost of taxes, port expenses, and any other additional fees passengers may be subjected to while on board. As it currently stands, many cruise lines advertise low prices for vacationers, with added expenses hidden in fine print—which can often tack on upwards of $100 to each passenger’s fare.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta explained further: "Our price transparency law is about clear and honest communication with consumers, so consumers can make the financial choices that are best for them and their families. The law is simple: the price you see is the price you pay." While this new law will make pricing for cruises more transparent, the ultimate amount cruises are charging will not be changing. Simply put, passengers will be better informed about the total cost of their trips. Of course, this new transparent pricing doesn’t include any tips or gratuities you plan on shelling out, so make sure to keep that in mind when booking.