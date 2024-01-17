The best cruises from the U.S. for every type of traveler

1. Best for wildlife spotting: Holland America’s Alaskan Explorer
It’s no secret that Alaska is home to some of the country’s best wildlife spotting opps, which is why I was psyched to embark on Holland America’s epic Alaskan Explorer sailing in August 2022. Both on and off the ship, I had the chance to spot many a whale—along with puffins, otters and other adorable and astonishing creatures that call the Last Frontier home. (If you’re lucky, you may even spot a bear or two!). Sailing roundtrip from Seattle, this bucket-list itinerary includes scenic cruising through the Puget Sound and Glacier Bay, along with stops in Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Ketchikan, and last but not least, Victoria, British Columbia.