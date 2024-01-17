The best cruises from the U.S. for every type of traveler

Character meet-and-greets, drinking and dining venues, obstacle courses, and top-notch performances: Find all this and more aboard Disney Wish, which made its grand debut in 2022. The ship’s three-night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral (Orlando) visits Disney’s idyllic private island, Castaway Cay, known for its white-sand beaches and stunningly clear turquoise waters—and, if you’re lucky, you may even spot beloved Disney characters!

The onboard experience is just as spectacular: Little ones can live out their Disney dreams at the “Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure” culinary experiences, while more casual—albeit just as fun—eateries include Mickey’s Smokestack Barbecue, Donald’s Cantina, Daisy’s Pizza Pies, Goofy’s Grill and Sweet Minnie’s Ice Cream. The kids' programming is, as you can imagine, equally top-notch: Children can train alongside superheroes, battle it out with Marvel villains, embark on an epic interactive Star Wars adventure, and live out their dreams as a Walt Disney Imagineer, go crafting in Rapunzel’s Art Studio, and (so much) more.