Behind every amazing hotel stay is an amazing team of hotel staff that makes sure everything comes together for the guests. You won’t often see what happens behind the scenes, but the Hotel Room Innsights Report by Hotels.com pulls back the curtain on the world of hotels and reveals a few surprising facts, including hidden perks and insider tips.

Melanie Fish, vice president of Global Public Relations at Hotels.com said, “At Hotels.com we know hotels inside and out–it's in our name. By asking hotels to reveal the secrets behind their most memorable stays, we discovered that these “innsights” have actually inspired services available to guests today. From guitar concierges to pet healers, hotels are catering to travelers' unique demands, which may well become the norm."

The report names some of the most out-of-this-world perks that guests can enjoy at hotels around the world. Musically inclined guests staying at the Four Seasons Hotel Austin can request an in-room guitar concierge to find a guitar that fits their strumming needs during their stay. The Sentinel Hotel in Portland, Oregon offers Very Important Pets services, which gets Fido access to top groomers and a pet acupuncturist if your furry friend is a little stressed. At the Villa Gallici Hotel & Spa in Provence, guests can enjoy a private wine-tasting experience in the on-site cellar.

As for insider tips, hoteliers advise guests to request a smoking room to enjoy a balcony, or a higher room for more space and quiet. Silver, Gold and Platinum One Key members staying at Hotels.com VIP Access properties have access to even more perks like room upgrades, spa vouchers, free breakfast and food and drink extras.

View the report, which also reveals the most peculiar room service requests and the strangest items left behind at hotels, here.