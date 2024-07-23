Victory Cruise Lines, recently relaunched by industry veteran John Waggoner after the bankruptcy of former parent company American Queen Voyages, has opened bookings for its inaugural 2025 season of cruises. The two-ship cruise line will be one of just a few to sail the Great Lakes.

The Victory I and Victory II will cruise on all five Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence Seaway and the French-Canadian Maritimes, with sailings round trip from Chicago or between Chicago, Toronto, Montreal and Milwaukee. Victory will operate 36 sailings beginning in April 2025, 33 of which will sail all five Great Lakes.

“As long-time enthusiasts of maritime adventures, my wife Claudette and I are thrilled for the team to open reservations of the inaugural season and we prepare to sail these magnificent waters,” said Waggoner in a statement.

The season will kick off with a special 10-night cruise from Portland, Maine to Toronto. The New England and Canada 2025 Reunion Cruise will be hosted aboard the 190-passenger Victory I by Waggoner and his wife Claudette and will include a passage through the St. Lawrence Seaway to the Great Lakes.

The public is welcome to join the christening of the Victory I in Toronto on April 27 and Victory II at Chicago’s Navy Pier on May 12.

Itineraries for the 2025 season include nine-night Ultimate Great Lakes sailings from Chicago to Toronto—sailing all five Great Lakes, stopping in Escanaba, Mackinac Island, Sault Ste. Marie, Detroit, Cleveland and Niagara Falls (Port Colborne) in Ontario—and fourteen-night Great Lakes and Thunder Bay— sailing round-trip from Chicago with stops in Mackinac Island, Marquette, Houghton, Sault Ste. Marie, Muskegon, Thunder Bay, Duluth and Green Bay. Victory is the only cruise line to dock at Chicago’s Navy Pier.

Bookings are available now on the Victory Cruise Lines website.