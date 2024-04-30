This scenic U.S. road just went viral—here’s why

George and Crissa Prieto, full-time travelers and content creators, posted a video of their drive along a scenic road through Glacier National Park. The video quickly went viral, and it’s no wonder: this road is likely the most scenic road in the U.S.

The video documents the couple’s drive along Going-to-the-Sun Road in Montana’s Glacier National Park. The 50-mile road, which is accessible by car and bicycle, winds through the mountains past trails, meadows and glacial lakes, offering stunning views and even wildlife sightings.

In their viral video, George and Crissa declared this road—just one of the 28 states, three countries and 18 national parks they visited in 2023—the most scenic one they’d ever driven, and deemed it an adventure worthy of anyone’s bucket list.

In an interview with People, the couple explained “I'm not sure there are many places in the U.S.A., or maybe even the world, where you can—in just over an hour, along a single two-lane stretch of road—see that much awe-inspiring natural diversity.” They’ve driven the road several times over the past couple years, and say the road is “one of those places you need to see in person to fully appreciate.”

The drive can be done in about two hours, according to the National Park Service, but the Prietos say there are plenty of opportunities to stop and enjoy the scenery. “We stopped at more overlooks and trailheads than we can count. Every time you turn a corner you think you've seen the most majestic landscape in your life. That is until you turn the next corner and are blown away all over again.”

Find out more about this stunning road and how to visit on the Glacier National Park website.