When planning a road trip, have you thought about road safety and driver behavior when planning your route? You might want to take note if you’re driving through the South. A study by personal injury attorneys at Munley Law has determined the U.S. states with the speediest drivers.

The law firm looked at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's 2021 state traffic data to rank all 50 states according to the number of traffic fatalities related to speeding. They then calculated the number of speed-related deaths per 100,000 citizens.

The numbers reveal that South Carolina is the most notorious speeding area in the country, with a rate of 9.2 speeding fatalities per 100,000 residents each year. South Carolina also has the third-highest occurrence of speeding fatalities on minor arterial roads (roads that interconnect rural centers to one another).

Following South Carolina is New Mexico, with 8.8 speeding fatalities per 100,000 residents. Wyoming came in third with a rate of 7.74 speeding fatalities per 100,000 residents, followed by Montana at 7.66 per 100,000 and Missouri at 6.54 speeding fatalities per 100,000 residents.

"These findings serve as a critical reminder of the need for drivers to respect speed limits and drive cautiously to protect themselves and others on the road," a spokesperson for the law firm commented on the findings. "This study emphasizes the ongoing challenge of addressing speeding-related fatalities nationwide. While each state faces unique conditions, the common thread is the undeniable impact of responsible driving behavior on road safety."

