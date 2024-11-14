More Americans are setting their sights on the Midwest for its affordability, cooler climate and abundant outdoor activities. Seniors, in particular, are increasingly drawn to states like Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin, where they find low costs of living, affordable housing, and welcoming communities. The trend is justified, as a recent study by Universal Drugstore names Wisconsin as the best retirement destination in the U.S. for senior well-being.

Wisconsin’s high ranking stems partly from its low social isolation risk for seniors, based on data from America’s Health Rankings. The report also notes that Wisconsin's seniors have relatively few barriers to healthcare access due to cost, experience low levels of mental distress, and have above-average sleep quality. Exercise is also notably high among Wisconsin retirees, with 30.3% staying active regularly compared to the national average of 23.1%. Cancer screenings are on the rise, and Wisconsin reports the lowest rate of disabilities—including cognitive, visual and auditory challenges—among older adults.

Despite these advantages, Wisconsin ranked only 17th in healthcare access according to U.S. News, which looked at factors like health insurance rates, wellness and dental visits and affordability.

It’s not just Wisconsin that shines in the region: three of the top five spots in the ranking went to Midwestern states, with Minnesota ranking second. Vermont, which scored consistently well across all measures, landed in third place. At the other end of the spectrum, Alabama, Mississippi and Oklahoma rank lowest for retirees.

On the global stage, however, the U.S. doesn’t fare as well in supporting senior well-being. Due to high healthcare costs, it ranks 26th among 100 nations. The best country in the world for senior well-being? That would be Switzerland, with Iceland and Norway close behind.

Find the full study here.

The 10 best states for senior well-being