This U.S. airport just launched a new silent disco for travelers

Many of us end up running to our departure gate at the airport, but at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) you can dance your way there. The airport’s new San Fran-Disco experience lets you dance to a San Francisco-inspired playlist before takeoff. San Fran-Disco is a unique new addition to SFO’s range of innovative traveler amenities, and was launched as part of the Quiet Airport program, an initiative designed to enhance the passenger experience by reducing terminal noise.

The dance floor can be found under the shiny disco ball near the Johnston & Murphy store in the post-security area of Harvey Milk Terminal 1. To join the party, simply pop in your headphones, connect to the airport’s #SFO Silent Disco Wi-Fi network and press play. You can groove to your heart’s content, no matter how many people are watching. The curated playlist is sure to inspire some moves, and what better way to get the blood flowing before a flight than dancing?

Like all parties, however, this one won't last forever. San Fran-disco will be available through March 15, 2024. If you're not flying through SFO, check out the playlist here and join the party from wherever you are.