This U.S. airport tops the list for customer satisfaction

While the hassles of flying appear to be here for the long-haul, and record passenger volumes straining the system, travelers are the tiniest bit happier overall with the airport experience, according to the J.D. Power 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study. A three percent increase in satisfaction over last year counts for something, and one Midwest airport can boast the highest customer satisfaction rating of all “mega” airports (those serving 33 million passengers or more) in the U.S.

Midwest airports ranked higher overall in the study, as compared to coastal airports, and Detroit’s Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) came in at number one. Amenities include a variety of restaurants, shopping and other services (how about a massage before or after your flight?) that make the experience more pleasant. The attached Westin Hotel is a convenient spot for a short layover, and it even has its own dedicated TSA security entrance.

Following DTW in the mega airport satisfaction rankings are Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and Harry Reid International Airport in Paradise, Nevada. The lowest-ranked are Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport, and New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport. The rankings include large and medium-sized airports too, with Tampa International Airport and Indianapolis International Airport topping each list, respectively.

Shout out to New York City’s LaGuardia Airport, which earned the most improved passenger satisfaction rankings after an $8 billion renovation project that included new terminals and new passenger amenities.

Find the full report and rankings here.