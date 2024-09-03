There are more than 100 million lakes making up 3.7 percent of the Earth’s continental land surface, but where can you find the most Instagram-worthy, jaw-droppingly gorgeous lake? According to a study by Casino.ch, the most picturesque lake in the world is right here in the U.S.

This study ranked the most photogenic lakes on the planet based on Instagram hashtag count, revealing the lakes that people can’t stop snapping and sharing. And the winner? Our own Lake Tahoe, with more than three million posts using the hashtag #LakeTahoe. This stunning lake is famous for its crystal-clear turquoise waters and gorgeous mountain views.

Only one other U.S. lake made the top ten: coming in at number six is the Midwest’s Lake Superior with 1,204,624 #LakeSuperior hashtags. You’ll have to travel a bit farther to snap a pic of the other gorgeous lakes that made the list, to the likes of Austria, Italy, Canada and China.

For some eye-catching inspiration, check out these extraordinarily Instagram-worthy lakes around the world.

The 10 most picturesque lakes in the world