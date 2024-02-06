This unlikely spot is the best for viewing Sphere in Las Vegas

You’ll have to buy a ticket to get inside Las Vegas’ hot new venue, Sphere—whether to see U2 or catch a screening of Darren Aronofsky's Postcard From Earth—but views of the ever-changing exterior are completely free. A recent discovery, however, has people forking over $25 for a superior view. Turns out a parking lot in Vegas has the best views of Sphere, and it’s become a very popular destination.

The Hughes Center, next to Sphere, has four parking garages offering unobstructed views. The parking garages are typically reserved for tenants who work on the Hughes Center campus, but once this discovery was made, operator LAZ Parking decided to open up the lots after 6pm for visitors.

"Once the Sphere was almost fully done, we started getting a ton of extra vehicle traffic in the area," LAZ Parking general manager Brandon Myers said. "And once they turned the lights on, it just became a spectacle in the middle of the desert. We were getting endless lines of people offering to pay to park, just to stand on top of the garage and take a picture of the Sphere, so we just embraced it."

The northernmost garage has the best views and fills up first. LAZ Parking staff are on hand to direct traffic and take payments. Most nights, parking costs $25. The price jumps to $35 or higher when U2 performs. You can reserve a spot online, and receive a full refund if you cancel.

Sphere has become a sensation with its LED panels and high-definition designs, displaying everything from cheeky smiley faces to ads for Disney movies. Compared to other Vegas attractions, $25 is a steal for a couple of hours of entertainment.