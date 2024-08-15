This unlimited pass gets you into 42 theme parks for less than $200

Get ready to have the best summer ever. Cedar Fair Entertainment Co.—parent company to Knott's Berry Farm, Carowinds and Cedar Point, among others—just merged with Six Flags Entertainment Corp., creating the ultimate theme park empire in North America with a combined 42 amusement and water parks stretching from Mexico to Canada. Now, you have the chance to unlock all 42 parks for one crazy low price of $200 with the All Park Passport. This deal is not a dream, but the price goes up in September, so read on to see how to snag your pass.

The All Park Passport is an add-on available to new and existing passholders who purchase a 2025 Gold or Prestige season pass.

For legacy Cedar Fair park season passholders, tack on the All Park Passport to your 2025 season pass, and you’re good to go at any other Cedar Fair park for the rest of 2024 and all of 2025. Same deal goes for Six Flags: add the passport to your 2025 season pass, and you’ve got unlimited access to all the legacy Six Flags parks through the end of 2024 and all of 2025.

But that’s not all. Starting January 6, 2025, All Park Passport holders can visit both legacy Cedar Fair and Six Flags parks all season long. That means all 42 parks are yours to enjoy for one epic price.

The price for a Gold or Prestige season pass with the All Park Passport add-on varies by park, but you can get a Gold pass (the budget-friendly option) and the passport for under $200 if you buy it before prices go up in early September. For example, a 2025 Gold pass for Knott's Berry Farm is just $125. That gets you unlimited visits to Knott's Berry Farm and Knott's Soak City water park, plus discounts on food and merch. Throw in the All Park Passport for just $65 more, and you’ve got access to all 42 parks for just $190.

Upgrade to a Prestige pass for $375, add the All Park Passport for $99, and you’re looking at $474 total. That may seem steep, but you’re also getting free parking, two free bring-a-friend tickets each year, one skip-the-line pass per visit and the same food and merch discounts as the Gold pass. And yes, those perks follow you wherever you go—no strings attached.

Get all the details, plus the all-important Terms and Conditions, here.

Legacy Cedar Fair parks included in the pass:

California's Great America (Santa Clara, California)

Canada's Wonderland (Vaughan, Ontario)

Carowinds (Charlotte)

Cedar Point (Sandusky, Ohio)

Cedar Point Shores (Sandusky, Ohio)

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom (Allentown, Pennsylvania)

Kings Dominion & Soak City (Doswell, Virginia)

Kings Island (Mason, Ohio)

Knott's Berry Farm (Buena Park, California)

Knott's Soak City (Buena Park, California)

Michigan's Adventure & WildWater Adventure (Muskegon, Michigan)

Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston (Galveston, Texas)

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels (New Braunfels, Texas)

Valleyfair & Soak City (Shakopee, Minnesota)

Worlds of Fun & Oceans of Fun (Kansas City, Missouri)

Legacy Six Flags parks included in the pass: